StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. Timberland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $29.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $32,130.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,112 shares of company stock valued at $56,430. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 221,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 170,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 84,471 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

Featured Articles

