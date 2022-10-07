StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XIN opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

