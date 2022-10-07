StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ CNET opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.61. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
