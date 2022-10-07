StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNET opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.61. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

