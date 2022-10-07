StockNews.com Lowers Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Buy

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

AVNW has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Aviat Networks Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Aviat Networks stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.72. The stock had a trading volume of 45,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,646. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $310.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.73. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.05 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 1,550 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $50,204.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,166.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aviat Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 56.3% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 2,982.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Featured Stories

