StockNews.com Lowers Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Commercial Vehicle Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CVGI opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $250.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 1.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 94,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

