StockNews.com Lowers Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) to Buy

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Resources Connection Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 505,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,035. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $534.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $204.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $32,030.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 818,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,171,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 77,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,638,009.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $32,030.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 818,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,171,079.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGP. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 483.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 41.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 18.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

