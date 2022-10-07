StockNews.com Lowers Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UE. Compass Point decreased their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $13.52 on Monday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.18). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $97.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 165.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,108,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,605,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,080,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,456,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,107 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

