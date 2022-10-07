Stratis Price Reaches $0.52 on Major Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Stratis has a total market cap of $73.88 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00002679 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MUDRA (MUDRA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Stonk League (Aegis) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000246 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BurningMoon (BM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aerovek Aviation (AERO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Aerochain (AERO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MetAces (ACES) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Land Of Conquest (SLG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC.

FlyCoin (FLYCOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000906 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 141,752,727 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is a cryptocurrency . Stratis has a current supply of 137,387,367.4060044 with 141,736,023.4059982 in circulation. The last known price of Stratis is 0.51311656 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,341,697.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://stratisplatform.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

