Stream Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,563.00 (STPL)

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Stream Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Stream Protocol has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $8,563.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Stream Protocol Token Profile

Stream Protocol’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2020. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 414,631,861 tokens. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol (STPL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Stream Protocol has a current supply of 497,752,641.36647921 with 285,031,863.4434792 in circulation. The last known price of Stream Protocol is 0.00249789 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,707.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streamprotocol.io/.”

