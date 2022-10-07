Stride (NYSE:LRN) Shares Up 2.1%

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.69 and last traded at $44.64. 8,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 572,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRN. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Stride had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $455.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 1,179.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,679 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 331.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 784,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,505,000 after purchasing an additional 602,800 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,135,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 343,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,703,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 269,450 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

