Strudel Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $22.69 Million ($TRDL)

Strudel Finance ($TRDL) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Strudel Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Strudel Finance has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. Strudel Finance has a total market capitalization of $22.69 million and approximately $36,904.00 worth of Strudel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003278 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009353 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Strudel Finance Token Profile

Strudel Finance’s genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Strudel Finance’s total supply is 6,620,894 tokens. The official message board for Strudel Finance is strudelfinance.medium.com. Strudel Finance’s official Twitter account is @cosmo_strudel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strudel Finance’s official website is strudel.finance.

Strudel Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strudel Finance ($TRDL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Strudel Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Strudel Finance is 0.01310505 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $357.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://strudel.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strudel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strudel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strudel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

