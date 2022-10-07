Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Increased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 2.9% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 592.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $107,175,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 40,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:SYK traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.29 and a 200-day moving average of $224.83. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.86.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

