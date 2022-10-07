S&U (LON:SUS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,180 at Berenberg Bank

S&U (LON:SUS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,660 ($32.14) to GBX 2,180 ($26.34) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

S&U Stock Performance

LON SUS opened at GBX 2,120 ($25.62) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £257.60 million and a PE ratio of 677.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35, a quick ratio of 36.78 and a current ratio of 36.94. S&U has a 52-week low of GBX 1,900 ($22.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,950 ($35.65). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,145.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,239.15.

S&U Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. S&U’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.26%.

S&U Company Profile

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

