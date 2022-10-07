Suku Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $863,227.00 (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. Suku has a total market cap of $12.98 million and approximately $863,227.00 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suku token can now be bought for about $0.0728 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Suku has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Suku Token Profile

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “Suku (SUKU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Suku has a current supply of 1,500,000,000 with 178,403,406.7949236 in circulation. The last known price of Suku is 0.07257494 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $442,881.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.suku.world/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars.

