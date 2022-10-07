Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Begins Coverage on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Investment analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.26% from the stock’s current price.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 440,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,928,000 after purchasing an additional 333,513 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

