Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SPHD traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $39.67. 36,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,154. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $49.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.28.

