Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Fox Advisors cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 2.5 %

Seagate Technology stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,218. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.19. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.17. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $53.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

