Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.37 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.15. 30,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,511. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.71.

