Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 102 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,762 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after buying an additional 520,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after acquiring an additional 608,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

WMT traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $130.02. 55,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,444,454. The company has a market cap of $352.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

