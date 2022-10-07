Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 151 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after buying an additional 847,727 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 844,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,808,000 after acquiring an additional 626,172 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $7.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,289,804. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $267.10 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $302.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.44.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

