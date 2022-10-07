Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,716 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 5.0% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $20,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,047 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.80.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.