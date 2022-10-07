Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 817 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 241,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 954,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,234,000 after buying an additional 64,357 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $42.91. The stock had a trading volume of 213,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,396,993. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82. The company has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 387.63%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

