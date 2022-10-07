Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. CIBC cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Superior Plus Price Performance

TSE SPB opened at C$10.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.45. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 334.00. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$9.81 and a 1 year high of C$14.86.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Superior Plus

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.99 per share, with a total value of C$39,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,352.18.

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Featured Stories

