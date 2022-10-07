SuperStep One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,357.00 (SGMT)

SuperStep (SGMT) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. SuperStep has a total market cap of $3,087.04 and approximately $10,357.00 worth of SuperStep was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SuperStep has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. One SuperStep token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SuperStep alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007237 BTC.

SuperStep Profile

SuperStep launched on May 19th, 2022. SuperStep’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for SuperStep is www.superstep.org. The Reddit community for SuperStep is https://reddit.com/r/superstep. SuperStep’s official Twitter account is @superstepo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SuperStep Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperStep (SGMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SuperStep has a current supply of 6,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SuperStep is 0.00005091 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,449.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.superstep.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperStep directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperStep should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperStep using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperStep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperStep and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.