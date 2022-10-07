Susquehanna Cuts Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $8.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCL. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Carnival Co. & to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.38.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $25.29.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

About Carnival Co. &

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,603 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,060,000 after buying an additional 2,073,685 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 871.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,372,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after buying an additional 1,231,608 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 227.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after buying an additional 914,377 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 104.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 702,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

