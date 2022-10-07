SVB Leerink Weighs in on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Connect Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will earn ($1.84) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.95). The consensus estimate for Connect Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.89) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Connect Biopharma Stock Up 2.8 %

CNTB opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. Connect Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $6,438,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Connect Biopharma by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 92,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $357,000. 27.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

