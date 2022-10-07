SVB Leerink Weighs in on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Connect Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will earn ($1.84) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.95). The consensus estimate for Connect Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.89) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.
Connect Biopharma Stock Up 2.8 %
CNTB opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. Connect Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $22.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Connect Biopharma
Connect Biopharma Company Profile
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
Read More
