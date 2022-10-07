Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Trading Up 5.6%

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Rating) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Danske upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.48.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

