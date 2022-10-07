Swingby (SWINGBY) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.37 Million

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last week, Swingby has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Swingby token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $144,176.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swingby Token Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. Swingby’s total supply is 940,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,937,521 tokens. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @swingbyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/medium.

Swingby Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby (SWINGBY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Swingby has a current supply of 940,000,000 with 884,937,521.2695777 in circulation. The last known price of Swingby is 0.00257486 USD and is up 18.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $148,496.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://swingby.network.”

