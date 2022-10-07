Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.65

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and traded as low as $18.83. Swiss Re shares last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 74,002 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 85 to CHF 84 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 88 to CHF 85 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Swiss Re Stock Down 2.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

