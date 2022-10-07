Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.75

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.75 and last traded at $46.99, with a volume of 28156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.22.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCMWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Swisscom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Swisscom from CHF 485 to CHF 475 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $237.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

