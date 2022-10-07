Symmetry Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Symmetry Investments LP grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.1% of Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $198.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $194.73 and a one year high of $278.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.83.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.