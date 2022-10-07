Symmetry Investments LP Buys 10,331 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Symmetry Investments LP lifted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 268.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,185 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.58.

EXPE opened at $95.61 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.39.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

