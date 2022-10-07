Symmetry Investments LP Cuts Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Symmetry Investments LP decreased its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107,600 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

TechnipFMC stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.72.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.59.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.