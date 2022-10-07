Symmetry Investments LP Purchases New Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17,589 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,391,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4,959.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,780,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $298.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

