Symmetry Investments LP Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,476,166,000 after purchasing an additional 488,018 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $620,626,000 after purchasing an additional 114,301 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,623,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $433,826,000 after purchasing an additional 268,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $545,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

APTV opened at $84.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.40, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.99.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $646,704.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,887,195 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

