Symmetry Investments LP Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 245.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219,544 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $360,540,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 104.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after buying an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $111,785,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 39,233.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 657,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,555,000 after buying an additional 655,589 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $90.20 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,375.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.04 and its 200 day moving average is $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $501,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $21,033,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $501,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $21,033,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $365,953.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,389.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,288 shares of company stock valued at $10,691,166 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

