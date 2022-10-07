SYNC Network Hits One Day Volume of $5,270.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $5,270.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One SYNC Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SYNC Network Token Profile

SYNC Network launched on November 29th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,885,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,604,573 tokens. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/syncnetworkofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com.

SYNC Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network (SYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. SYNC Network has a current supply of 156,885,797.13767117 with 117,604,572.87550586 in circulation. The last known price of SYNC Network is 0.01049387 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,668.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://syncbond.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

