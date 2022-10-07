Syncona (LON:SYNC) Shares Up 1.3%

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 187.40 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 183.40 ($2.22). 215,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 771,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181 ($2.19).

Syncona Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 18,340.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 191.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 186.99.

About Syncona

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

