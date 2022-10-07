Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for 1.0% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.10% of Synopsys worth $44,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Synopsys by 2.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.46.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $321.93 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.05 and a 200 day moving average of $320.41. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

