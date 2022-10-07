Systelligence LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Systelligence LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,540 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.37. 56,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,642. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.81.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

