Systelligence LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Systelligence LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPSE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPSE traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $36.23. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,752. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.12. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.30.

