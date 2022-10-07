Systelligence LLC Trims Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Systelligence LLC cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,857 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 2.1% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Systelligence LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,815,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 99,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 65,699 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,452,000 after purchasing an additional 51,126 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 146,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 140,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,594 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $25.69. 27,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,481. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.