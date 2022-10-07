System1 (NYSE:SST) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) were down 9.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 2,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 369,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SST shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on System1 in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

System1 Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82.

Insider Activity

System1 ( NYSE:SST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that System1, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $215,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,428,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,527,637.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $215,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,428,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,527,637.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,400,559 shares in the company, valued at $259,085,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,522,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,442,529.

Institutional Trading of System1

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SST. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in System1 in the second quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in System1 in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in System1 in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of System1 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of System1 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About System1

(Get Rating)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

Read More

