Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.49

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as low as $0.98. Talkspace shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 958,346 shares trading hands.

Talkspace Trading Down 8.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $158.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 54.49% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Talkspace news, CTO Gil Margolin sold 55,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $61,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 168,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,139.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Talkspace by 68.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 533,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 217,094 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Talkspace during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Talkspace during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Talkspace by 3.5% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,532,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 154,155 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Talkspace during the second quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

