Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.05. Approximately 10,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,797,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TALO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.13). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $519.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

