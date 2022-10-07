Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Tata Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.27. 817,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.72. Tata Motors has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $35.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tata Motors

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Tata Motors will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

