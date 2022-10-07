TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,611,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of TC Energy worth $83,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.20. 2,587,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.77.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.