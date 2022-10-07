TD Securities Trims Aimia (TSE:AIM) Target Price to C$6.00

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Aimia Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of TSE AIM opened at C$3.51 on Monday. Aimia has a 12-month low of C$3.35 and a 12-month high of C$6.43. The company has a current ratio of 21.19, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of C$322.73 million and a P/E ratio of -8.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.47.
About Aimia
Featured Stories
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.