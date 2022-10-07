TD Securities Trims Aimia (TSE:AIM) Target Price to C$6.00

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Aimia Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSE AIM opened at C$3.51 on Monday. Aimia has a 12-month low of C$3.35 and a 12-month high of C$6.43. The company has a current ratio of 21.19, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of C$322.73 million and a P/E ratio of -8.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.47.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

