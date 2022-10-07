TD Securities Trims Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Target Price to $11.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.19.

BLDP opened at $6.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.77. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 14.36, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,147,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,833,000 after buying an additional 126,638 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after buying an additional 2,859,528 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,341,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,062,000 after buying an additional 92,210 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,157,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,067,000 after buying an additional 906,705 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,988,000. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

