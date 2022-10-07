Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.59.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,318 shares of company stock worth $255,321. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $156.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $40.39.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. The company had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

